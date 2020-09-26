Inter Milan: No incoming big-money moves

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that the club won’t be making any big-money signings for the remainder of this summers’ transfer window.

The Nerazzurri have already completed deals for fullbacks Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid and Aleksandar Kolarov from AS Roma, as well as midfielder Arturo Vidal from Barcelona.

Inter have been linked with defenders Ozan Kabak and Nikola Milenkovic of Schalke 04 and Fiorentina, respectively. Meanwhile, striker Lautaro Martinez and midfielder Christian Eriksen were linked with departure, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

Speaking in a press conference (as relayed by AS), Marotta said the club would try to ‘sieze opportunities’ in the market but would not be making any big investments.

As for head coach Antonio Conte, he was asked about the prospect of signing midfielder N’Golo Kante with whom he used to work at Chelsea, but he appeared to have avoided to give a direct answer. Instead, he said the situation was not the same as last summer when Inter signed striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United. He believes that moves like that are important and give the club credibility.

Conte claims Hakimi will be an important member of his team this season, and he was clear that he and Marotta remain united around the project currently unfolding at the club.

Last season, Inter finished second in the Italian Serie A table, a single point behind champions Juventus, and fared much the same in the Europa League were they reached the final only to be defeated by Sevilla in the end.