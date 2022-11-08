Olympique Marseille trigger permanent Amine Harit transfer from Schalke 04

Amine Harit joined Olympique Marseille on what was to be his second loan there from Schalke 04 at the start of the season, with the Ligue 1 side having the possibility of automatically signing the player on a permanent deal if he makes 15 appearances in all competitions for them.

On Sunday, Marseille beat Olympique Lyon by 1-0 at the Velodrome in what was Harit’s 15th appearance of the season. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder is now officially a Marseille player, and it appears that was the plan all along with the permanent contract reportedly in place to be signed for a while.

Hamit has scored one goal and produced three assists this season so far.