CONFIRMED: Lucas Vazquez signs new Real Madrid deal

After all the guesswork from various media outlets about his future and potential transfers this summer, Lucas Vazquez has signed a new contract with Real Madrid and is now bound to the Spanish giants until the summer of 2024.

The 29-year-old, primarily a winger who was mostly used as a right-back throughout the 2020-21 season, was close to leaving Madrid. His old deal was approaching its expiration date and he reportedly wasn’t very happy with the role Zinedine Zidane had in mind for him. However, Zidane has now been replaced by Carlo Ancelotti, who has returned to the Spanish capital from Everton, and Vazquez has decided to stay put.